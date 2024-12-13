Dry Friday, few more showers Saturday

Kern County picked up a little bit of rain on Thursday, and we've got a bit more on the way this weekend.

Bakersfield picked up 0.02", bringing our seasonal total to 1.20", right about average for this time of year.

A stray rain drop or two is still possible Thursday night, but no significant rain is expected.

Friday will be dry, with clearing skies and near average temperatures.

Our next rain chance will move in on Saturday.

This will be another weak storm, bringing only light, scattered showers to Kern.

Rain totals will likely range from a trace to 0.10", so Saturday will definitely not be a washout!

Skies will clear again on Sunday.

