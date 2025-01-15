Dry, gusty winds continue Wednesday

Gusty winds have kept fire danger very high in southern California Tuesday.

Winds have gusted over 40 miles per hour in the Santa Ana and Santa Monica Mountains Tuesday.

Gusts over 60 miles per have been reported in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Winds will be strong again Wednesday, and a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for much of Southern California.

The Red Flag Warning does not extend into Kern, but we'll see some gusty winds, too.

Gusts will likely exceed 30 miles per hour in mountain areas, and gusts up to 20 miles per hour are possible in the Valley, too.

The east winds will also keep temperatures warmer at the south end of the Valley, and highs near 70 Wednesday are not out of the question.

