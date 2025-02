Dry, warm temperatures in the Valley

Happy Friday!

Warm, dry conditions pick up over the weekend.

Above average temperatures are very likely next week, staying within the 70s.

FRIDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 69°

Low- 44°

Delano:

High- 70°

Low- 40°

Arvin:

High- 70°

Low- 45°

Kernville

High- 65°

Low- 38°

Lake Isabella:

High- 68°

Low- 41°

Wofford Heights:

High- 67°

Low- 39°

Mojave:

High- 65°

Low- 43°

California City:

High- 67°

Low- 40°

Ridgecrest:

High- 68°

Low- 40°

Tehachapi:

High- 68°

Low- 40°

Frazier Park:

High- 58°

Low- 38°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 59°

Low- 42°

Have a great weekend!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: