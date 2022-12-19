Early morning win for Argentina, but loss for Bakersfield's weather conditions

Sunday morning's World Cup match ended in a win for Argentina, but here in the valley, weather conditions are not so triumphant.

A dense fog advisory lifted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, but we're expecting patchy fog to settle once again this evening until 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

Unhealthy air quality will also keep the area hazy on Monday, and stagnant winds are not helping the air to clear out.

GET Bus will be offering free rides once again due to a high AQI of 152.

Past all the fog and haze, a warmup is on the horizon, but not just yet.

We are still tracking a freeze warning in the Delano, McFarland, and Wasco areas until 7 a.m. on Monday, so be sure to bring pets indoors and cover vulnerable vegetation.

Temperatures in Bakersfield reached 47° on Sunday and are expected to stay on the chilly side until Wednesday.

As holiday preparations are in full swing, temps will rise to the 60s on Thursday.

Christmas Eve should see great conditions for Santa to deliver presents in the valley.

Mostly clear skies with a high in the low 60s means when Santa and his reindeer arrive, they will have a nice break from the serious winter weather conditions in other parts of the country.

Christmas Day celebrations can expect similar weather.

A high around 65° and mostly sunny skies means all will be merry and bright as you celebrate the festivities on Sunday.

As you wrap up the frantic last-minute shopping this week, make sure to bundle up and stay safe!