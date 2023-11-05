Early sunsets and cooler weather coming soon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — If you love the outdoors, this fall weather has been exactly what you needed.

Bakersfield enjoyed nice weather at 80° — perfect conditions for an afternoon stroll or a drive with the windows down.

Temps should continue to drop through the evening into the 50s.

Pretty much all of Kern county has been spoiled with this nice weather.

In the mountains, places like Tehachapi reached 75°.

The deserts saw highs in the upper 70s.

Edwards Air Force Base hit 79° on Saturday.

We shouldn't see any major changes yet on Sunday.

The valley floor should hit the upper 70s and 80s.

Mountains will hit the low 70s, and the Kern River Valley will reach the upper 70s.

Our deserts can expect to hit the mid 80s.

On Sunday, we'll start to see the changes.

Bakersfield will fall to 74°, and don't forget to fall back at 2 a.m. on Sunday!

With the end of daylight savings time, we're going to see early sunsets through the rest of the season.

On Monday, the real drop hits.

Bakersfield will see highs in the mid 60s as an upper level trough moves in.

That system brings a slight chance for rain on Monday through Tuesday, but it won't bring any significant rainfall.

The rest of the week brings temps in the 60s.



