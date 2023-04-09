Watch Now
Easter weekend brings warm weather to the valley

Easter weather is no yolk
Posted at 5:18 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 20:18:44-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Easter weekend is off to a great start across the state.

The central valley saw highs in the 70s with the coast in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday.

As you prepare for your Easter holiday, prepare for nice weather to come with it.

Sunday will be a great day to enjoy the festivities outdoors.

Bakersfield will get up to 78° on Sunday.

Palm Springs will be the warmest in the state at 93° on Easter Sunday, and this warm weather will continue into next week.

With the gorgeous conditions, we're expecting moderate air quality and light winds.

Low pressure will bring a drop in temps by the middle of next week and a slight chance of rain.

We're still tracking those chances for showers next week, and we will update you on the conditions.

Meantime, enjoy the nice conditions and a safe Easter holiday.

