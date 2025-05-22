Elevated fire danger Thursday

High fire danger is expected Thursday.

That's thanks to warm, dry air and strong winds.

Temperatures across Kern will range from the upper 70s in the mountains, to lower 90s in the Valley, to near 100° in the desert.

Humidity values will be below 20% countywide by the afternoon, with some spots below 10%.

Low humidity allows fires to start quickly, and gusty winds will allow any fires that do start to rapidly spread.

Fortunately winds won't be too strong here in the Valley, with gusts staying below 25 miles per hour, but gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible in eastern Kern.

Be very careful with anything that could create a spark!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

