Enjoy a warm and sunny week ahead this weekend's storm system

Air Quality in the Good Range
Tuesday Forecast
Posted at 6:12 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 09:12:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Warm and dry conditions continue today before a system to our north brings in clouds and a slight chance of precipitation. Gusty conditions will be possible tomorrow afternoon lasting through the night in the wind-prone areas of Kern County. Dry weather Wednesday through Friday, with a storm system forecast to bring valley rain and mountain snow Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures today generally will be in the low to mid 70s across the valley, which is several degrees above average for mid March. By tomorrow, a shortwave trough will pass through north of the area, with a weakening cold front bringing light amounts of precipitation.

As this system passes through the area, gradients will tighten, bringing stronger winds through and just below the mountain passes of Kern County. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible Tuesday afternoon through mid morning Wednesday, so a Wind Advisory has been issued.

Wednesday through Friday will feature dry weather as northwest flow aloft on Wednesday transitions into a ridging pattern Thursday and Friday. This will lead to warmer temperatures across the area Thursday and Friday, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s possible Friday.

