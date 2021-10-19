Enjoy another mild Fall day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Yesterday morning's cold front brought 0.03" to Bakersfield, the most rain we've seen at the airport since April. Though we had some monsoonal thunderstorms over the Summer, we need a series of soaking storms to help alleviate the drought.

So as we cleared out yesterday afternoon we were left dry and cold overnight with a dip to the 40s in the valley this morning, while the south mountains are dropping to just the 20s this morning! After sunrise we'll see steady warming to pleasant Fall-like conditions countywide, with highs in the low 70s in the valley and Kern River Valley, a range of 70s down in the Kern Desert, and the low 60s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

We'll watch a couple systems passing to our north this week, with subtle warming here in Kern County and passing clouds at times day by day through the end of the work week. So here in the valley enjoy a climb to the mid-70s tomorrow, seasonal upper 70s on Thursday and a slight dip back to those mid-70s Friday. Onshore flow should keep the air quality moderate all week, so enjoy!

But a look ahead to this weekend shows an impressive storm developing in the Gulf of Alaska and digging down into the Pacific off the California coastline Sunday into Monday. It then looks to move onshore over Northern California Monday into Tuesday with a good soaking rain for Central California and accumulating mountain snow in the Sierras! This wet storm is looking a bit warm, which means snow levels will be above about 8,000 feet. That means Kern County may just see rain and no snow, and we'll need to closely watch the burn scar of the French Fire, as too much rain on that damaged earth could lead to mud and debris flows.

