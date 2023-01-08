Even more rain on the way

California has been pummeled by rain this past week, and we won't be catching a break anytime soon.

Saturday night, a weak system will bring another minor wave of rain, totaling up to a tenth of an inch to the valley.

A much stronger system will arrive on Monday, bringing heavy rain to Northern California and light rain to Kern.

Heavier rain and strong winds are expected to make their way into Kern on Tuesday.

Our mountains will be expecting most of the rain with the stronger system.

Excessive rain could result in flooding of creeks, streams, and low-lying areas, so be sure to turn around and don't drown and never drive through standing water.

A flood watch will be in effect late Saturday evening for a majority of northern Kern through Wednesday morning, and a wind advisory will be in effect until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Despite the never-ending rain and gusty winds, temperatures are looking good in the valley.

Saturday, the high reached 65° in Bakersfield, which is above average for this time of year.

We can anticipate comfortable temps to persist on Sunday with a high of 62°

Our mountain communities will see highs in the 50s on Sunday, and our desert communities will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Gusts will stay breezy until Tuesday when they could pick up to 50 miles per hour near the Grapevine and over 30 miles per hour near the valley.

Air quality has been in the moderate category, allowing for a beautiful view of our mountains.

Stay dry and be careful on the roads, and we'll keep you updated as the storm develops.