Heatwave #3 is here!

Temperatures soared to 105° in Bakersfield on Tuesday, the third straight day at or above 100°.

That stretch will go well beyond three days.

Temperatures are expected to be well above 100° through at least Saturday.

That means are very hot day for the first day of school!

We're also keeping our on monsoonal moisture, though it doesn't look widespread.

There's only a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in Northeastern Kern.