Excessive heat, haze for the weekend

Our hot and hazy weather isn't going to be leaving any time soon.

In fact, it's going to be getting worse.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Valley on Saturday, with an Excessive Heat Watch in effect Sunday through Monday.

For our desert communities, and Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Saturday through Monday.

Highs in the Valley will be around 105, with desert highs near 110.

We'll also see a bit more humidity than usual, making those temperatures feel a bit hotter.

In addition to excessive heat, models show north winds bringing in more smoke on Saturday.

This means even hazier skies and worse air quality.

Fortunately it doesn't look like quite as strong of a push of smoke as last weekend, but combined with the heat it will make for an uncomfortable weekend overall.

We do have some good news eventually, though.

Models show an upper level low dropping toward or at least near California next week.

The path of the low will have a large effect on our temperatures, but even it misses us, it should have enough of a cooling influence to break us out of our heatwave.