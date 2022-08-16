Excessive heat in the forecast

It's going to get hot again.

Heatwave #3 will be here by Tuesday, as temperatures soar to 105° in Bakersfield.

Ahead of the big jump in temperatures, the National Weather Service in Hanford has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for all of the San Joaquin Valley, and the Kern River Valley as well.

This means the potential is there for heat related illnesses if proper precautions aren't taken to stay cool and hydrated.

Try to spend as much time as possible in air conditioning, and take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

Wear light clothing and drink lots of water, too!

The Excessive Heat Warning is set to expire on Wednesday night, and be replaced with a heat advisory as highs stay well above 100° through Saturday.

In addition to the heat, we are still watching some monsoonal moisture.

The push of moisture doesn't seem as widespread as it looked last week, but we'll still watch for isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in Northeastern Kern.