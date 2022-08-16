Excessive heat returns with back-to-school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Triple digit heat is returning with our hottest day falling on Wednesday when most kids head back to school.

Highs will be around 105 Tuesday and 106 Wednesday.

Along with this heat comes the remainder to dress accordingly, especially with kids heading back to school. Make sure to send them off with plenty of water.

Ahead of the big jump in temperatures, the National Weather Service in Hanford has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for all of the San Joaquin Valley, and the Kern River Valley as well.

The Excessive Heat Warning is set to expire on Wednesday night, and be replaced with a heat advisory as highs stay well above 100° through Saturday.

In addition to the heat, we are still watching some monsoonal moisture.

The push of moisture doesn't seem as widespread as it looked last week, but we'll still watch for isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in Northeastern Kern.