Excessive heat warning in effect this week for Kern County

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Bakersfield reached a high of 102° on Sunday, significantly hotter than the average for this time of year, which is around 99°.

Overnight temperatures for the valley and desert communities will stay in the lower 80s, offering little relief from the daytime heat.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until Wednesday at 11 PM for Kern County's Central Valley, and Mojave Desert slope areas. These regions will experience dangerously hot and muggy conditions, with temperatures possibly exceeding 111°.

Stay hydrated and consider walking pets early in the morning or late at night to avoid hot sidewalks and asphalt that can burn their paws.

If you plan to be outdoors in these areas, limit your time outside, especially during the peak sun hours.

