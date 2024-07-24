Watch Now
Excessive heat warning through Thursday in Kern

More warm weather, but expected cooling trend over the weekend
Posted at 5:35 PM, Jul 23, 2024

The excessive heat warning affecting many parts of Kern has been extended until Thursday at 11 p.m. There is a major to extreme HeatRisk during this time, so it is important to stay hydrated, as there is little to no overnight relief.

Tuesday night’s lows will range between the 70s and 80s throughout Kern, with the exception of Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club, which will be in the upper-60s.

Bakersfield reached up to 108° on Tuesday, with similar temperatures ahead on Wednesday. The Valley has a high of 107°, but temperatures reach up to 112° in the desert, and drop as low as 93° in the mountains. Kern River Valley will be around 103°.

Air quality on Tuesday will be unhealthy for all, not just sensitive groups. It is recommended for everyone to limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Gusty winds in the mountains and desert are expected to be between 25-30 mph overnight, as well as in the afternoon both Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the Valley, we can expect to see close to or above 105° everyday through Thursday, but that is expected to drop between Friday and the weekend. We will continue to monitor as we get closer.

Stay cool and happy Tuesday.

