Excessive Heat Watch issued for next week

Kern County is feeling the heat across all areas, and temperatures are expected to rise even further in the week ahead.

Friday Bakersfield reached a high of 96°F, and the Valley will have hotter temperatures, with an excessive heat watch issued from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening, with temperatures reaching up to 103°F.

Desert areas will be experiencing temperatures in the upper 90s and possibly reaching triple digits Saturday.

Meanwhile, mountain communities can expect warm but more comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s to upper 80s for the weekend ahead.

As Kern County heats up, it's important to stay cool, stay hydrated, and do your best to beat the heat.

