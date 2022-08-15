Excessive Heat Watch through Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's time for back-to-school and, unfortunately, plan for shorts and plenty of water as the kids head back to the classroom.

We are in the midst of our third heatwave with triple digits returning. Expect temperatures above 100 degrees through Friday.

With students going back to school on Wednesday, we're seeing a warm day ahead. Mid-day forecast shows temperatures reaching lower to mid-90s that day.

For our mountains, temperatures are also warming up, and there's chances for scattered rain showers due to monsoonal moisture.