Expect a high of mid-sixties across the valley on your Sunday

Bakersfield and cities across the valley like Arvin and Delano will have mid-sixties weather on Sunday! It will be mostly cloudy until the afternoon, the fog and cloud coverage clearing up for a beautiful day to go on a walk or Sunday brunch. Keep in mind if you are sensitive to air pollutants like particulate matter and ozone that those are in the air, and the AQI is at 105 in the valley. Meanwhile, our mountain communities like Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club have near perfect air quality and mid-fifties temperatures at the peak weather of the day. Fog cleared up from the morning, but it may make its way back in the evening. Fog will come in and out in the valley through Tuesday. The rest of the week will be clear with partly cloudy skies, a ten percent chance of rain on Thursday and a breezy day on Friday.