Expect temperatures to cool tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — We can expect some cooling tomorrow due to an upper low moving across the Great Basin. Still we have a sunny day ahead with a calm clear night to round out the day.

Temperatures will remain moderate until Wednesday and then we jump into the 90s. A wind advisory is in effect until 11pm tonight so Mojave can expect gusts up to 55mph. While the winds are expected to calm slightly on Sunday we do have a chance for them to increase to advisory level again on Monday in Mojave.

Our air quality tomorrow is moderate at 100 but it is only 1 point away from unhealthy for sensitive groups so please take extra care if you fall into that category.

Overall next week will be clear and warm with no rain in sight.