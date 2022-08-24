Extended heat continues

Happy Tuesday Kern County.

We are in the second day of the work week and we are seeing numbers slowly creep back up as we move through this third heatwave.

We are in the tenth day of triple digit highs in Kern County, as Tuesdays high in Bakersfield was 100 degrees.

Our high temperatures are four to five degrees above seasonal norms.

We had clear skies and light winds coming in from the North West, which will continue tomorrow.

We have a beautiful weekend ahead as a brief cooling trend will move into Southern California.

Bringing our high temperatures into the double digit zone. Stay safe and stay hydrated.