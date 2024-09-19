Fair days, fall nights: Enjoy the cooler temps before the weekend heat

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The Kern County Fair kicked off on Wednesday with a high of 84° in Bakersfield, about 5-10° below the seasonal average.

Unlike last year's triple-digit heat, this year saw pleasant mid 80s temperatures. Fall like conditions are expected to last through most of the week, though the weekend will bring a warm up, with highs climbing into the low to upper 90s.

Evening lows across the county have been in the 50s and 60s, offering perfect conditions for a night walk or leaving a window open. Thursday’s temperatures are forecast to stay below triple digits, ideal for enjoying the fair before the weekend heat rolls in.

