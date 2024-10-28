Fall weather arrives in Kern

Fall weather is finally here!

Bakersfield a high of 68° on Monday, the first time this season we've had a high under 70°!

The cool weather is going to stick around, too.

The warmest temperature in the forecast for the next seven days is 70°, just in time for a beautiful Halloween.

The cooldown hasn't been the only change, either.

We'll also be keeping an eye on the radar through the night.

Any showers that develop Monday night will be brief and light, no significant rain is expected.

However, it will be cold enough in our mountain areas that snow is possible!

Again, no significant snow is expected, but a few snowflakes are not out of the question!

The other thing we'll be watching Monday night is strong winds in eastern Kern.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the Mojave desert slopes until 11 AM Thursday, so travel will remain difficult for high profile vehicles, especially along Highways 14 and 58.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

