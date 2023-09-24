Falling for the cooler fall temps

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield residents welcomed in falling temps for the first day of fall on Saturday.

Bakersfield reached 85° on Saturday.

This below average high means everyone who enjoyed the Kern County Fair saw really great weather.

This year's weather starkly contrasts last year's fair where the hottest day of the fair fell just a couple degrees short of 100°.

In addition to declining temps, we're also losing daylight hours.

On the first day of fall, we usually see a little over 12 hours of daylight.

By the end of the season, you can expect close to 10 hours of daylight.

Overnight, the lows will hit as cool as the 40s south of the Grapevine.

The rest of the county can expect evening temps in the 50s and 60s.

As you continue to enjoy the fair, here's what you can expect.

When the gates open at noon, temps should reach 77°.

By 5 p.m. temps will reach 85°, and through the evening it will cool to the 80s by 8 p.m.

If you can't make it to the fair on Sunday, temps in the deserts will reach the upper 80s and 90s.

Mountain communities await temps in the 70s with the KRV reaching the mid 80s, and the rest of the county should stay in the low 80s.

Air quality will fall in the moderate category, and gusts will stay breezy across the county.

Enjoy the fair fun and be safe!



