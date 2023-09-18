Falling temps ahead of the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Temps fell nearly 10° in Bakersfield in the past 24 hours.

Bakersfield saw a high at 85° with calm conditions.

Across the county, our mountains reached the low 80s and our deserts reached the 90s.

Highs will continue to fall through Saturday night and Sunday.

Overnight lows will reach the 50s and 60s over most of Kern.

Evenings will be cooler in places like Pine Mountain Club and Frazier Park who both can expect an overnight low at 48°.

Next week, a low pressure system off the coast will be responsible for even more cooling.

The beginning of the Kern County Fair brings an 88° day with cooling through the evening, meaning you can expect to enjoy comfortable weather as you get off work and head out to enjoy the first day of festivities.

The valley can expect temps to fall to the low 80s by the end of the week.

In the mountains, highs will reach as low as the 60s by the end of the week, and we're tracking a slight chance of rain for Lake Isabella and Frazier Park next Saturday.



