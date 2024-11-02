Few showers possible this weekend

Changes are on the way!

We're tracking a cold front that will move through Kern County on Saturday.

That will bring cooler temperatures, high winds, and even some rain chances.

Temperatures won't change much Saturday, but we'll be quite a bit cooler behind the front Sunday.

Highs in the Valley will be in the lower 60s, and mountain areas will struggle to break 50 degrees.

Winds will be strongest as usual in our desert areas, where a High Wind Watch is in effect.

Gusts could exceed 50 miles per hour in places like Mojave.

As far as rain goes, chances aren't very high.

Still, we can't rule out spotty light showers, especially on Saturday as the cold front moves in.

No significant rain is expected, though.

Looking into early next week, skies will be clearing and temperatures will be climbing, which should mean good weather for election day!

