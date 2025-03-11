Few showers Tuesday, more rain Wednesday night

We're tracking multiple rounds of rain and snow for Kern County this week.

The first arrives Monday night into Tuesday.

This storm system doesn't look very strong, and will primarily affect our mountain and desert communities.

Still, a stray shower or two in the Valley on Tuesday can't be ruled out.

We could also see some snowflakes over the passes Tuesday morning.

The storm system that will move in Wednesday into Thursday is looking considerably stronger.

Light rain and very high elevation snow will start up in Kern on Wednesday, but gusty southwest winds will keep our rain shadow in place through the day.

Rain will become widespread Wednesday night as a cold front moves through Kern.

Behind the front snow levels will drop, and snow over the passes will be possible by Thursday morning.

Additional showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday.

Rain totals from storm #2 look to be about 0.33" to 0.66" in the Valley, with higher totals up to 1" in the foothills.

Desert areas will see 0.10" to 0.25", with a mix of rain and snow in the mountains.

As far as snow is concerned, the highest snow totals will be in the high terrain in the Southern Sierra.

Areas above 7,000 feet will likely see over a foot of snow.

Areas above 4,000 feet will likely see several inches of snow, but at pass level totals looks significantly lower, a trace to an inch or two.

That could still be enough for travel impacts, so we'll watch the passes closely on Thursday.

Another round of rain and snow is possible on Friday, with yet another possible this weekend!

We'll be tracking all of these storms and updating the forecast as necessary.

