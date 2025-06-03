Few storms possible Tuesday

Temperatures have cooled off significantly compared to the weekend, but the threat for showers and storms remains.

A weak area of low pressure off the coast is providing just enough instability that an additional round of storms is possible on Tuesday.

Isolated to scattered storms will develop in the Kern mountains and desert Tuesday afternoon, and last into Tuesday evening.

Lightning and brief heavy downpours will be the main threats with these storms.

Additional storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but they're not likely to be quite as widespread.

As far as temperatures are concerned temperatures remain warm, but not as hot as the weekend.

Bakersfield hit 105° on Saturday, our hottest day of the year.

Highs will stay in the 90s this week, but get close to 100° by the weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

