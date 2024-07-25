Final day of excessive heat warning with slightly milder temperatures on the way

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Today is the final day of the excessive heat warning we've been under for the past few days. We still have about 48 hours of hot weather before a marginal cool down this weekend.

For Thursday, we maintain high fire danger with persistent hot, dry conditions. Our air quality here in the Valley is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

As the Kern River Valley deals with afire that ignited on Wednesday, their air quality will likely be impacted from the smoke. With poor air quality and hot temperatures, try to limit time outdoors, especially if you have any respiratory vulnerabilities.

We've had little change in our high temperatures in the past 24 hours, but by the weekend, we're expected to return closer to seasonal average. Thursday's high temperatures are listed below.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 107 degrees by late afternoon.

Taft: 104

Delano: 106

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 102 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 99

Wofford Heights: 101

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 105 by the afternoon.

California City: 107

Ridgecrest: 111

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 91 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 92

Pine Mountain Club: 86

Have a safe and happy Thursday, Kern County.

