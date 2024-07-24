LIVE UPDATES: Borel Fire has burned more than 57,000 acres; evacuation order issued for several areas

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Borel Fire has caused evacuation orders and road closures in and around Havilah. We're tracking the latest updates here.

TUESDAY 7/30 3:33 P.M. UPDATE:

According to Cal Trans, Highway 178 has been reopened. The road was closed down at the start of the Borel Fire on 7/24.

TUESDAY 7/30 1:25 P.M. UPDATE:

Kern County Fire Department Deputy Chief Dionisio Mitchell confirmed during the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday that the Borel Fire is now the largest wildfire in Kern County History. The fire has burned more than 57k acres.

TUESDAY 7/30 1:22 P.M. UPDATE:

The Kern County Fire Department posted on social media they rescued a lost dog while fighting the Borel Fire. The pup can be see below:

If you have a lost pet due to the Borel Fire there is now a website to help get you reunited with your lost animal.

TUESDAY 7/30 10:00 A.M. UPDATE:

California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke after meeting with officials responding to the Borel Fire. He is in touch with the White House and is taking a tour of areas affected today.

Watch Gov. Newsom's update in the video player below.

Borel Fire: California Governor Gavin Newsom and officials provide updates

TUESDAY 7/30 8:30 A.M. UPDATE:

Watch Duty reports the Borel Fire is now at 17% containment, a significant improvement since yesterday.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain unchanged.

TUESDAY 7/30 5:30 A.M. UPDATE:

Reporting on acreage burned and containment remain unchanged overnight.

This morning, Governor Gavin Newsom will meet with officials leading and participating in emergency response and visit communities affected by the fire. 23ABC senior reporter Veronica Morley will be following the governor's visit today.

Three helitankers and a helicopter from the Quick Reaction Force were deployed last night to assist in fighting the Borel Fire.

QRF Helitankers 55,47 & 40 along with Copter 76 will be assigned to night shift tonight on the #BorelFire, SQF. pic.twitter.com/oMaX1Z7Ynd — QUICK REACTION FORCE (@SOCAL_QRF) July 30, 2024

Firefighters are using back burning techniques to protect communities like Bodfish and Walker Basin. Neighborhood reporter Sam Hoyle looked into how these prevention tactics work.

DRAWING LINES: Preventing Borel Fire damage by rerouting blaze

MONDAY 7/29 6:40 P.M. UPDATE:

The Borel Fire is now at 57,198 acres burned and 5% containment per Watch Duty.

All same evacuation warnings and orders remain in place.

MONDAY 7/29 6:00 P.M. UPDATE:

Senior Reporter Veronica Morley with a live update on the Borel Fire.

Borel Fire Update; Has Burned More Than 50k Acres

MONDAY 7/29 5:18 P.M. UPDATE:

The Borel Fire has grown to 55,400 acres burned and is now at 5% containment per Watch Duty.

All same evacuation warnings and orders remain in place.

MONDAY 7/29 4:30 P.M. UPDATE:

Senior Reporter Veronica Morley reports on the Borel Fire from Bodfish where the smoke can be seen from that community. The fire is still listed as 53,010 acres burned and 0% containment. Air support continues to drop water on the fire.

MONDAY 7/29 8:30 A.M. UPDATE:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized federal funding to assist in combating the Borel Fire.

State officials submitted the request for FEMA assistance on Saturday. A Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) has been approved for costs associated with combating the Borel Fire and for disaster relief. FMAGs can be used to cover up to 75% of eligible costs. According to FEMA, eligible costs include expenses like mobilization supplies and materials, field camps and equipment use.

MONDAY 7/29 6 A.M. UPDATE:

The Borel Fire remains at 0% containment Monday morning.

An Evacuation Order is in effect for the following zones: KRN-403-A, KRN-403-B, KRN-734, KRN-735, KRN-736, KRN-737, KRN-738, KRN-739, KRN-740, KRN-741, KRN-742, KRN-743, KRN-747-A, KRN-747-B, KRN-748.

An Evacuation Warning is in effect for the following zones: KRN-100-B, KRN-102-B, KRN-419, KRN-729, KRN-730, KRN-731, KRN-732, KRN-733, KRN-744, KRN-749, KRN-750, KRN-752.

Evacuation shelters are available at Burroughs High School (500 E. French Ave., Ridgecrest) and Tehachapi Education Center (126 S. Snyder Ave., Tehachapi).

As of Monday morning, officials say the fire is still moving and crews are stationed on all sides of the fire to protect communities.

WATCH NEIGHBORHOOD REPORTER GRACE LAVERRIERE'S LIVE UPDATE ON THE FIRE:

6am Live Update on Borel Fire

SUNDAY 7/28 UPDATE 2:

The Borel Fire is now up to 50,126 acres burned according to Watch Duty. Containment remains at 0%.

WATCH INTERVIEW WITH U.S. FOREST SERVICE ON THE LATEST WITH BOREL FIRE:

LIve Interview with the US Forest Service on the Borel Fire

Zones under new evacuation warnings:

KRN-750

KRN-731

KRN-729

KRN-728

Updated evacuation map is below:

SUNDAY 7/28 UPDATE 1:

No new updates as of 1pm PST on the acres burned or containment on the Borel Fire burning off the 178. At last update, the fire has burned 38,447 acres per Watch Duty and is at 0% containment.

The Kern County Fire Department did confirm on Saturday the small community of Havliah was burned.

If you need to evacuate due to the fire, there are two evacuation centers set up in Tehachapi and Ridgecrest. Check out this story for more information.

If you have livestock the Kern County Fairgrounds can help hold your animals. Check out this FB post:

To see the evacuation map visit this website

SATURDAY 7/27 UPDATE 1:

The Borel Fire is now listed as 31,950 acres burned according to the website Watch Duty.

Evacuation orders have expanded to:

KRN-734

KRN-735

KRN-738

KRN-747-A

KRN-748

Latest evacuation map per Watch Duty:

FRIDAY 7/26 UPDATE 3:

Neighborhood Reporter Corey O'Leary interviewed the Kern County Fire Department about the latest with the Borel Fire. Evacuation orders are still in place.

There are two evacuation centers open, one in Lake Isabella and one in Tehachapi.

WATCH THE LIVE INTERVIEW HERE:

Live Interview with Kern County Fire Department about the Borel Fire

FRIDAY 7/26 UPDATE 2:

More areas are being asked to evacuate due to the Borel Fire, which has now burned more than 12,000 acres.

Those include:

KRN-403-B

KRN-736

KRN-737

KRN-738

KRN-403-A

Check out this link for more information

WATCH TIMELAPSE VIDEO OF FIRE TAKEN FROM 23ABC ROOFCAM FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Timelapse of Borel Fire from Friday Afternoon

FRIDAY 7/26 UPDATE 1:

The Borel Fire has grown to nearly 8 thousand acres per the website Watch Duty. Evacuation orders are still in place. Highway 178 is still closed as crews work to fight the fire.

Latest evacuation map

THURSDAY 7/25 UPDATE:

Evacuation order has been issued for the areas around the Borel Fire. The fire has now burned more than 3,000 acres.

See map below:

Previous story:

Following a deadly crash in the canyon, which started a fire, Highway 178 is closed.

A crash was reported about 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The California Highway Patrol confirmed a vehicle drove off the road in the canyon and caught fire. They also confirmed at least one person died in the crash.

The highway has been closed since Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports on the Watch Duty website, the Borel Fire has burned more than 1,600 acres.

Evacuation warnings are in place south of Miracle Hot Springs and north of the mouth of the canyon (see map below):

Neighborhood Reporter Corey O'Leary is following the incident.

