First 80s of 2025

Monday was the warmest day of 2025 here in Bakersfield!

We hit 80°, our first 80° reading of the year.

That's just shy of the daily record of 82° set in 2016.

We've got more warm weather in the forecast, too, but in the short term we're cooling down.

Highs in the Valley on Tuesday will fall back into the upper 60s, with morning clouds and afternoon sun.

Mountain areas could have a bit of fog to start the day, and desert areas will see gusty winds.

Valley highs return to the 70s by Wednesday, and jump back into the 80s again on Thursday.

From there, the forecast is less clear.

Models are consistently showing a change in our weather pattern, with cooler air and rain chances moving in.

However, there's a lot of disagreement in the timing of the storm systems that would bring this change.

For now, I've included small rain chances from Friday all the way through Monday.

We'll be able to refine that forecast later this week as the data becomes more clear.

