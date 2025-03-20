First day of Spring brings nice, cool temperatures to Bakersfield

Happy Thursday!

Spring is springing into action, with cool temperatures on Thursday and Friday, followed by much warmer conditions early next week.

A weak storm system brings scattered showers to the northern part of the San Joaquin Valley, which isn’t really expected to affect Kern.

However, gusty winds are expected to affect the desert and mountain communities Thursday night.

Winds with gusts exceeding 45 mph are likely to affect the Mojave Desert communities Friday evening.

THURSDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 67°

Low- 44°

Delano:

High- 66°

Low- 39°

Arvin:

High- 65°

Low- 44°

Kernville

High- 60°

Low- 37°

Lake Isabella:

High- 61°

Low- 40°

Wofford Heights:

High- 61°

Low- 39°

Mojave:

High- 65°

Low- 42°

California City:

High- 69°

Low- 42°

Ridgecrest:

High- 72°

Low- 42°

Tehachapi:

High- 53°

Low- 36°

Frazier Park:

High- 54°

Low- 35°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 50°

Low- 36°

Happy Spring! 🌷

