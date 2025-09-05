Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First September weekend kicks off a cooling trend

23ABC Morning Weather & Traffic Sept. 5, 2025
Posted

Happy Friday, Kern County. Yes, you read that headline right! A cooling trend is likely through next week, and temperatures will feel a bit fall-like in the overnight hours.

There's good news and bad news in our forecast, though. The bad news is the short term forecast. Friday and Saturday bring another chance for wildfire smoke impacts to our air quality. An air quality alert remains in effect on Friday for all of Kern County, and the next 48 hours bring more chances for wildfire smoke to flow from Fresno County down to Kern.

However, we do have a cooling trend next week. The influx of cooler air will hopefully help firefighters get those fires under control.

Bakersfield will be in the mid-to-low 90s this weekend, but by the end of next week, temperatures are likely to fall to the mid-80s with overnight lows around 60 degrees.

We haven't had a day below 90 degrees in Bakersfield since June 23, so this will be a nice break from the summer heat!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

09/05/2025

Sunny

98° / 71°

0%

Saturday

09/06/2025

Sunny

98° / 66°

0%

Sunday

09/07/2025

Sunny

95° / 68°

0%

Monday

09/08/2025

Sunny

92° / 66°

1%

Tuesday

09/09/2025

Sunny

87° / 64°

2%

Wednesday

09/10/2025

Mostly Sunny

85° / 64°

2%

Thursday

09/11/2025

Mostly Sunny

86° / 64°

3%

Friday

09/12/2025

Sunny

88° / 67°

1%