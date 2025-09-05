First September weekend kicks off a cooling trend

Happy Friday, Kern County. Yes, you read that headline right! A cooling trend is likely through next week, and temperatures will feel a bit fall-like in the overnight hours.

There's good news and bad news in our forecast, though. The bad news is the short term forecast. Friday and Saturday bring another chance for wildfire smoke impacts to our air quality. An air quality alert remains in effect on Friday for all of Kern County, and the next 48 hours bring more chances for wildfire smoke to flow from Fresno County down to Kern.

However, we do have a cooling trend next week. The influx of cooler air will hopefully help firefighters get those fires under control.

Bakersfield will be in the mid-to-low 90s this weekend, but by the end of next week, temperatures are likely to fall to the mid-80s with overnight lows around 60 degrees.

We haven't had a day below 90 degrees in Bakersfield since June 23, so this will be a nice break from the summer heat!

