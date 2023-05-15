BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield reached a high of 102° on this Mother's Day— the first triple digit day of the season, and this warm weather is just starting.

Apologies to all the moms out there hoping to spend the day outdoors.

These hot conditions have been less than ideal unless you plan to spend the day by the pool.

Our first heat advisory of the season will last through Monday evening, so remember to drink plenty of water and stay indoors if you are heat sensitive.

Hot weather will stick around this week bringing temps in the central valley to the 90s to start the work week.

In our mountain communities, highs will be in the 80s and 90s this week as well with temps in our desert communities sticking to the 90s.

High pressure brings the heat this weekend and will be responsible for another warm week ahead, and it means we will see poor air quality on Monday as well.

The San Joaquin Valley can expect a AQI of 129 in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category, and a lack of significant wind movement won't help clear out our air.

Even our wind-prone areas can expect to see calm gusts through Monday.

The central valley is heating up very quickly with another Bakersfield summer just around the corner.