First winter weather pattern brings cooler weather and scattered showers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — You only have one more weekend to enjoy the Kern County Fair, and this is the weekend to do it!

Temps in Bakersfield fell more than 10° on Saturday to a cool 75°.

While we enjoyed nice conditions in Bakersfield, some areas of the county dealt with scattered showers on Saturday.

Those showers are set to continue through Sunday evening, but Bakersfield can expect the most activity on Sunday morning.

A strong low pressure system has been impacting California, allowing for the significant drop in temps and the scattered showers.

The system brings a wind advisory to eastern Kern as well through 11 p.m. on Saturday with high wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

We're looking forward to good air quality on Sunday also.

Temps will stay cool through the weekend.

On Sunday, we're forecasting a 73° day in Bakersfield.

If you want to make it out to the fair one more time, you can expect a chilly afternoon with temps in the 60s.

Through 4 p.m., temps will reach the low 70s at 4 p.m.

If you can't get out to the fair, cool temps across Kern mean you'll need a jacket on Sunday.

Pine Mountain Club and Frazier Park expect temps in the low 50s.

The Kern River Valley will reach the mid 60s, and even our deserts will deal with colder conditions, falling into the 60s.

China Lake and Ridgecrest will reach the low 70s.

Conditions should warm back up late next week to the upper 80s and low 90s.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

