Fog Advisory Continuing into Thanksgiving

Cool and cloudy conditions are expected to remain the same for the rest of the week, with a dense fog advisory taking place until Thursday.
23ABC Evening Weather Update 11/25
Fog is continuing to cover parts of Kern County due to the dense fog advisory affecting areas of the San Joaquin Valley, stretching North through the Sacramento Valley.

The advisory is expected to stay in effect until Thanksgiving Day at around 1 p.m.

With these foggy conditions we are also seeing cooler temperatures staying near below average for this time of year.

Mid 60's will be the trend here in Bakersfield, the coolest day of the week being on Sunday with a high of 60º and a 20% chance of rain.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

11/25/2025

Fog Late

-° / 45°

9%

Wednesday

11/26/2025

Partly Cloudy

57° / 44°

9%

Thursday

11/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 44°

9%

Friday

11/28/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 44°

6%

Saturday

11/29/2025

Partly Cloudy

60° / 45°

12%

Sunday

11/30/2025

Partly Cloudy

60° / 43°

6%

Monday

12/01/2025

Clear

60° / 43°

4%

Tuesday

12/02/2025

Mostly Clear

62° / 44°

4%