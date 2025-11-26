Fog Advisory Continuing into Thanksgiving

Fog is continuing to cover parts of Kern County due to the dense fog advisory affecting areas of the San Joaquin Valley, stretching North through the Sacramento Valley.

The advisory is expected to stay in effect until Thanksgiving Day at around 1 p.m.

With these foggy conditions we are also seeing cooler temperatures staying near below average for this time of year.

Mid 60's will be the trend here in Bakersfield, the coolest day of the week being on Sunday with a high of 60º and a 20% chance of rain.

