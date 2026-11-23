Fog is the big story on Sunday night into Monday morning, as the National Weather Service predicts 1/4 to 1/2 mile of visibility in some areas of Kern County.

There is also a 20% chance of some light showers tonight.

Remember to plan accordingly for your morning commute, and be extra cautious on the road.

Temperatures for tonight also cool down; Kern County sees a mix of 40s and 50s, and even some 20s in the mountain areas.

Tomorrow's highs are also looking cool, with mostly 60s throughout the county.

Calm, cool winds will also be present tomorrow, anywhere between 5-15 miles an hour of wind gusts.

Rain returns likely this weekend, with a 30% chance on Sunday.

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