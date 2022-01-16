Fog expected tonight into tomorrow morning

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — An area of low pressure from the north east will bring with it chances of light precipitation throughout the evening.

The National Weather Service predicts that low level moisture will continue to allow for low clouds and fog development from nighttime to early morning so please take it slow on the roads.

Although cool, our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups in Kern County which means no burning for all.

Highs will be seasonal throughout the week. Bakersfield saw a high of 59 today which will inch up to 64 tomorrow. Temperatures in the 60s will continue throughout the week.

Temperatures varies in our mountain communities 63 in Lake Isabella, 53 in Tehachapi and 49 in Frazier Park. Each community jumps significantly in temperature on Sunday. Weather conditions expected to be in the 50s and 60s throughout the week with the warmest day being on Friday.

We will have a brief break in our rain forecast on Sunday but expect a 10-20% chance of rain on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

