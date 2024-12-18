Fog, haze, and a warm up on the way

A very familiar weather pattern is returning here in Kern.

High pressure will be building in once again, bringing with it some unfavorable weather.

Both fog and poor air quality are likely this week.

Patchy dense fog was already reported Tuesday morning, and fog will become more widespread through the week.

Air quality will steadily decrease too, as pollution gets trapped in the Valley.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s here in the Valley by the end of the week, as long as any morning fog lifts quickly.

If fog lingers into the afternoon, temperatures will be much lower.

Looking into next week, there are signs of more active weather.

Both rain and snow look possible by early next week, but it's still too early for any real details on the systems.

We'll be watching them closely and keeping you updated on any travel impacts!

