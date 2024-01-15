Foggy conditions expected Sunday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The weekend ends on a good note with temps rising in Kern county on Sunday.

Bakersfield reached 63° on Sunday, and we'll continue to see highs in the 60s all week long in the valley.

It fell much cooler in the mountains where Tehachapi reached 46°, but for the most part temps across the county hit the 50s and 60s.

If you're traveling back to Bakersfield from Fresno, you'll probably deal with dense fog through the evening.

A dense fog advisory is in effect north of Kern county through 11 a.m. on Monday, so be careful on the roads if you or someone you know is traveling.

While we may not see dense fog in the valley in Kern, we could still be dealing with reduced visibility overnight.

Along with fog chances, temps will drop countywide to the 30s and 40s.

Good news comes in the morning as temps are expected to rise to above average highs through next week.

Bakersfield will see temps climb to the mid to upper 60s as high pressure moves in.

Next weekend brings a drop in temps and good rain chances to both the valley and mountains.

As always, stay safe and up to date with current weather conditions on 23ABC.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

