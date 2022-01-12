Foggy morning gives way to smoggy afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It's another cool and gray morning with our latest Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11 a.m.

As the fog fades away we'll see sunshine mid-day ahead of increasing clouds this afternoon, but there's no rain for Kern County out of this latest passing system. We'll stay cloudy most of tomorrow however, so enjoy today's sunshine while you can. Keep in mind it will be a bit hazy again today, as air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups, so wood burning is still prohibited.

That high pressure that is dominating today and bringing the fog development and then the sunshine also means we are expecting the warmest day in more than a month, with a forecast high of 66 in Bakersfield today. The last time we were in the mid-60s was December 12. The rest of the county is mild with mid-60s for the rest of the valley and Kern Desert too. Up in the Kern River Valley, there's the potential to hit 70 in Lake Isabella! The south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park will enjoy low 60s.

As for that system sweeping onshore to our north tonight into tomorrow, it helps to bump this ridge of high pressure out of the way. That will draw clouds in today and keep us cloudy most of tomorrow, but unfortunately we don't have rain chances here in Kern County. So temperatures will fall a bit as a result of the cloud cover, but stay mild with more 60s for the rest of the week. And while it will be breezy, there won't be strong blustery winds for the next several days.

The weekend ahead looks mostly sunny and mild with more 60s!

