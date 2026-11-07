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Foggy Mornings, Warmer Temperatures This Week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening Weather Update 11/6/2026
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Foggy mornings and warmer temperatures are expected across the region over the next several days.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for areas north of Bakersfield, where dense fog could reduce visibility, especially for drivers traveling along Highway 99.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 79 degrees, with a warm week ahead. Clouds will increase Saturday night as temperatures drop to around 53 degrees.

Sunday will remain sunny and slightly cooler, with a high near 75 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 52. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s are expected to continue throughout the week.

Dry conditions are also expected to continue into next week as high pressure moves into the region. Morning fog will remain a concern in parts of the valley.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

FridayFri

11/06/2026

Clear

-° / 49°

4%

SaturdaySat

11/07/2026

Mostly Clear

80° / 51°

2%

SundaySun

11/08/2026

Mostly Clear

77° / 51°

1%

MondayMon

11/09/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 51°

2%

TuesdayTue

11/10/2026

Clear

73° / 51°

2%

WednesdayWed

11/11/2026

Clear

79° / 54°

0%

ThursdayThu

11/12/2026

Mostly Clear

80° / 54°

2%

FridayFri

11/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

71° / 54°

24%