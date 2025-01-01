Foggy start to the New Year

Fog is the big concern as we head into the New Year.

Parts of Kern are already dealing with fog Tuesday evening.

Mountain areas were nice and sunny and warm in the early afternoon, but a blanket of fog rolled in the late afternoon, dropping both temperatures and visibility.

The same clouds that led to the fog in the mountains gave us overcast skies here in the Valley.

The clouds are expected to gradually fade overnight though, leading to mostly clear conditions.

Areas that see clear skies will have a good chance for fog to form to start the new year.

Fog will likely be on tap again for the second day of the year, as high pressure continues to build in.

