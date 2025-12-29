Foggy start to the week

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Much of the Central Valley woke up to fog — including pockets of dense fog — Monday morning. Visibility has been extremely limited in Bakersfield, so drivers should use extra caution during the morning commute. The good news: most of the fog is expected to clear by around 10 a.m.

High temperatures today will remain cool, with Bakersfield topping out near 53 degrees. Kernville could reach 64 degrees, Ridgecrest around 60, and Frazier Park near 47.

Gusty winds are expected across the northern mountain, desert, and southern mountain areas throughout the day. Locations like Lake Isabella and Pine Mountain Club could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts — rain returns to Kern County on Wednesday. Most areas can expect wet conditions to stick around through Sunday.

We’ll continue tracking the forecast and keep you updated on what to expect throughout the week.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

12/29/2025

Partly Cloudy

52° / 40°

5%

Tuesday

12/30/2025

Cloudy

54° / 45°

7%

Wednesday

12/31/2025

PM Showers

52° / 50°

33%

Thursday

01/01/2026

AM Showers

60° / 51°

61%

Friday

01/02/2026

Cloudy

62° / 52°

15%

Saturday

01/03/2026

AM Showers

61° / 49°

37%

Sunday

01/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 45°

14%

Monday

01/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

56° / 46°

14%