Foggy start to Tuesday; rain chances hang on into afternoon

23ABC Morning Weather Update Nov 18, 2025
Posted

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. After several days with steady rain, the added moisture means favorable fog conditions. Areas of dense fog are likely for the next few mornings, so plan ahead and give yourself extra time to drive safely on your morning commute.

Bakersfield reported only one mile of visibility around 5 am Tuesday, and additional fog reports came in from the I-5 near the Grapevine. In addition to fog, icy roadways are possible in the mountains on Tuesday. To see the latest school delays and/or cancellations, visit the Kern County Superintendent of School's website here.

Tuesday's a cold day across Kern, with temperatures only in the 40s and 50s county-wide. Mountain and desert towns have the chance for additional showers into Tuesday afternoon, though no widespread rain is expected. Snow is possible Tuesday, too, mainly above 5,000', though flurries are possible as low as 4,000'.

We're tracking yet another storm system on Thursday, sending more rain our way.

For those keeping track and interested in the latest rain stats, here's estimate rain totals between Friday and Monday:

Frazier Park: 3.92"
Kernville: 3.12"
Tehachapi: 2.72"
Bakersfield: 1.89"
Delano: 1.66"
Edwards AFB: 1.18"

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

11/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

59° / 46°

4%

Wednesday

11/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

62° / 47°

8%

Thursday

11/20/2025

Showers

56° / 46°

45%

Friday

11/21/2025

Partly Cloudy

59° / 46°

16%

Saturday

11/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

63° / 45°

7%

Sunday

11/23/2025

Sunny

64° / 46°

6%

Monday

11/24/2025

Sunny

62° / 46°

5%

Tuesday

11/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 45°

6%