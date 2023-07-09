Fourth of July holiday brings the heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Happy Independence Day, Kern County!

For all of us celebrating the Fourth of July, we are looking at some serious heat on Tuesday.

Whether you're backyard barbecuing or lounging by the pool, plan to stay hydrated because we are still in the midst of our first heatwave of the year.

Temps reached 100° on Tuesday in Bakersfield with highs across the county rising into the 90s and even triple digits for some communities.

Through Tuesday night, Bakersfield will see temps fall into the 80s by 9 p.m. with clear skies throughout the evening, making for great conditions to watch the fireworks.

Air quality fell in the moderate category on Tuesday, but the Fourth of July fireworks coupled with high pressure trapping in pollutants means poor air quality is a possibility through late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday highs across the northwest parts of the county will reach the upper 90s, our mountains will see highs in the 80s and 90s, and our desert communities are looking at highs in the upper 90s and triple digits.

Calm winds will persist in the valley with windy areas in eastern Kern.

By the end of the week, we're anticipating temps to trend down into the 90s, but not for long.

Heatwave #2 is expected to arrive by next Tuesday.

Enjoy your holiday and stay safe!