Freeze Warning Comes to Kern County overnight

It was a cool day here in Bakersfield, seeing a high of 56º on Monday, with mid to lower 50's being the case for the rest of the county.

Fog and clouds still continue to remain present in Kern.

But aside from fog, the county is expecting to see a Freeze Warning later tonight.

Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, the warning is expected to stay in place until 9 a.m. Tuesday, affecting Kern's desert and mountain communities.

Temperatures will drop to mid 30's in the desert, and some 30º temperatures will also be present in the Valley in places like Delano and Buttonwillow with an expected low of 37º tonight.

winds will be fairly light tonight but will pick up much more Tuesday afternoon, seeing winds of up to 35 mph in the desert.

for the rest of the week, Bakersfield can expect to see temperatures stick in the low 60's to high 50's.

