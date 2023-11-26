Freeze warning in effect through Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — If you are enjoying your post-holiday weekend out of town, most places saw chilly weather, excluding a couple warm spots like San Luis Obispo at 72° and Palm Springs at 70°.

If you made it back to Bakersfield, we felt chilly temps through the day.

For those of you shopping local for small business Saturday, Bakersfield reached 63°, but it wasn't the coolest spot across the county.

Tehachapi fell to 48° and Mojave even dropping to 54°.

It will only get worse through the evening for the desert.

Mojave expects an overnight low at 32° with other desert communities feeling overnight lows in the 20s.

Because of this significant drop, a freeze warning will be in effect through Thursday for northwest Kern and our desert region.

If you live in those areas, bring your pets indoors, wrap your pipes and cover sensitive vegetation.

Pushing into next week, cooler weather persists and rain chances increase by the end of the week.

Wednesday brings a 20% chance of rain with the highest chance of rain expected on Friday.

We'll keep you updated on the possibility of rain in your area throughout the week.



