Freeze Warning in Kern County amid L.A. County Wildfires

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Good morning, Kern County.
Contrary to the wildfires popping up throughout Los Angeles County, there is a Freeze Warning in parts of Kern.
The Freeze Warning applies to Buttonwillow, Lost Hills, parts of the I-5, Delano, Wasco, and Shafter. It lasts until Thursday at 9 a.m.
The Red Flag Warning in Los Angeles County and parts of Ventura County lasts until Friday at 6 p.m.
While the strong winds from earlier in the week have died down, there may be more early next week.
Dry, seasonable temperatures are expected next week.
MONDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:
Bakersfield:
High- 62°
Low- 40°
Delano:
High- 61°
Low- 35°
Arvin:
High- 62°
Low- 39°
Kernville
High- 62°
Low- 33°
Lake Isabella:
High- 66°
Low- 38°
Wofford Heights:
High- 64°
Low- 35°
Mojave:
High- 62°
Low- 35°
California City:
High- 63°
Low- 33°
Ridgecrest:
High- 65°
Low- 31°
Tehachapi:
High- 55°
Low- 35°
Frazier Park:
High- 55°
Low- 33°
Pine Mountain Club:
High- 57°
Low- 39°
