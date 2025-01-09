Freeze Warning in Kern County amid L.A. County Wildfires

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Good morning, Kern County.

Contrary to the wildfires popping up throughout Los Angeles County, there is a Freeze Warning in parts of Kern.

The Freeze Warning applies to Buttonwillow, Lost Hills, parts of the I-5, Delano, Wasco, and Shafter. It lasts until Thursday at 9 a.m.

The Red Flag Warning in Los Angeles County and parts of Ventura County lasts until Friday at 6 p.m.

While the strong winds from earlier in the week have died down, there may be more early next week.

Dry, seasonable temperatures are expected next week.

MONDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 62°

Low- 40°

Delano:

High- 61°

Low- 35°

Arvin:

High- 62°

Low- 39°

Kernville

High- 62°

Low- 33°

Lake Isabella:

High- 66°

Low- 38°

Wofford Heights:

High- 64°

Low- 35°

Mojave:

High- 62°

Low- 35°

California City:

High- 63°

Low- 33°

Ridgecrest:

High- 65°

Low- 31°

Tehachapi:

High- 55°

Low- 35°

Frazier Park:

High- 55°

Low- 33°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 57°

Low- 39°

