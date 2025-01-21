Freeze warning in Kern while neighboring counties face Red Flag Warning

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Tuesday!

Despite dry conditions during the daytime, the mornings are starting to feel much colder in Kern.

There is a Freeze Warning in parts of Kern County, including Buttonwillow, Wasco, Taft, and Arvin. The Warning lasts until Wednesday at 9 a.m. During this time, temperatures can drop as low as 28°.

Kern County isn’t alone as sub-zero temperatures affect the upper Midwest, and freezing temperatures and accumulating snow reach as south as the Gulf of Mexico. These conditions may result in major travel impacts towards the southern states.

Meanwhile, neighboring counties in Southern California are under a Red Flag Warning. Between low humidity and strong Santa Ana winds, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior. The Warning expires around 2 p.m. for many areas, while others could see these conditions continue through Thursday evening.

As for Kern County, expect patches of gusts.

This weekend, there is a chance of rain throughout the San Joaquin Valley, as well as snow chances in the Sierra Nevada.

Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

TUESDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 62°

Low- 33°

Delano:

High- 62°

Low- 30°

Arvin:

High- 63°

Low- 35°

Kernville

High- 59°

Low- 34°

Lake Isabella:

High- 62°

Low- 37°

Wofford Heights:

High- 61°

Low- 35°

Mojave:

High- 55°

Low- 33°

California City:

High- 56°

Low- 30°

Ridgecrest:

High- 56°

Low- 29°

Tehachapi:

High- 50°

Low- 34°

Frazier Park:

High- 49°

Low- 32°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 54°

Low- 39°

Stay safe and have a great day.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

